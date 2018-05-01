West Milford Police, Firefighters Rescue Struggling Girl From Rushing River

WEST MILFORD, N.J. – West Milford police and firefighters rescued a young swimmer swept away by the Wanaque River current in an area where others have drowned.

The girl "entered the water in an area where swimming is banned and was swept away by the current” around 5 p.m. Thursday, West Milford Fire Co. 3 Chief Michael Blondin said.

“As she was being pulled into the area where the river dumps into a swirl at an abandoned mine shaft, she was able to grab onto a rock,” Blondin said. “A friend who was with her was able to call for help and guide the rescuers to her exact location.”

West Milford police, township firefighters and New Jersey Park Police rushed to East Shore Road, Blondin said.

Tethered to shore, the responders secured the girl to a water rescue device and got her to dry land, where members of the West Milford First Aid Squad treated her, the sergeant said.

Authorities have posted “No Swimming” signs in the area because of recent drownings and injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.