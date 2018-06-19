Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Police Officer Dragged On Route 21, Climbs Into Fleeing Car
DV Pilot police & fire

West Milford Police Rescue Mom, Youngsters, Seize Barricaded Boyfriend

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Township police activated their Special Operations Unit and made contact with the woman following the 7 a.m. call.
Township police activated their Special Operations Unit and made contact with the woman following the 7 a.m. call. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

West Milford police privately kept a woman on the line as they stormed a house and took her barricaded boyfriend into custody, rescuing her and their two young children, authorities said.

Anthony J. Damico, 28, remained held in the Passaic County Jail Friday following the Thursday morning incident.

Township police activated their Special Operations Unit and made contact with the woman without Damico’s knowledge following the 7 a.m. call of a barricaded subject, Lt. Stephen Singerline said.

She “was able to verify details of the incident, which was still unfolding,” he said.

Assisted by uniformed officer and detectives, the unit got into the Macopin Road home and got everyone out without injury, the lieutenant said.

Damico was charged with criminal restraint, making terroristic threats, child endangerment, criminal coercion and simple assault, among other counts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.