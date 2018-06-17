Westwood Police Wow Boy Who Had Bike Stolen, Give Him New Wheels

When Westwood police called her at work Tuesday to tell her they might have a lead on who stole her son's bicycle, Sara Reilly never imagined what would happen next.

They told her they'd be "sending over a detective tonight to show Q [Quentin] some pictures," Reilly said Tuesday night.

They ended up taking pictures with 13-year-old Quentin and his new bike instead.

"Thank you very much," the seventh-grader told Westwood's finest. "I should have worn sneakers."

Quentin was upset when his bicycle was stolen from the front porch. An uncle had given it to him because his mom couldn't afford it.

Sara Reilly, a records manager with the Little Ferry Police Department, also works three other jobs to provide for her family.

"My son doesn't always get what he deserves," she told Daily Voice. "He is a great kid who tries his best to never complain when can't get something right now, that we can't afford it."

Quentin plays on a travel baseball team that's soon heading to a tournament in Cooperstown, NY, home of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. Westwood police have helped by participating in their fund-raising events.

"They've bought wreaths and pretzels or whatever he's been trying to sell to help," said Reilly, a borough native who moved back to town to raise her family.

She specifically thanked Special Officer Ryan Sestanovich for "coming up with the idea and searching around for a new bike," along with the other officers who participated.

"Sometimes life can be tough," Reilly said, "but there are good people out there."

She also had an extra word for borough police: "I hope when you guys have a rough night that you can reflect on this day and know you did something great for this kid that he will always remember."

