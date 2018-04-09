WHAT YOU THINK: Should All Passaic County Schools Have Armed Guards?

School districts such as Totowa have armed officers protecting their schools. Others are considering getting them.

Local police and experts elsewhere say that schools are best protected from shooters by public safety professionals.

Opponents say armed guards in combat gear frighten youngsters. Others question what the cost will do to their taxes.

