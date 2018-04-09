Contact Us
WHAT YOU THINK: Should All Passaic County Schools Have Armed Guards?

What do you think?
What do you think?

School districts such as Totowa have armed officers protecting their schools. Others are considering getting them.

Should all local schools have armed guards?
Should all local schools have armed guards?

  • Yes -- if they are active off-duty police officers from town.
    41%
  • Yes -- if they are retired police officers.
    43%
  • No -- It would frighten the children.
    9%
  • No -- It's too expensive.
    6%
  • No -- I don't believe guns should be in school.
    1%

Local police and experts elsewhere say that schools are best protected from shooters by public safety professionals.

Opponents say armed guards in combat gear frighten youngsters. Others question what the cost will do to their taxes.

What do you think?

