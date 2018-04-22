Contact Us
Why Home Security Apps Rock: Fair Lawn Police Nab Burglar In The Act

Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

FAIR LAWN, N.J. – A Fair Lawn homeowner who got an alert on a security app led to the capture Wednesday afternoon of a Passaic man right outside the house.

The Morlot Avenue victim told police he got the video alert at 12:22 p.m. showing the burglar – identified as Junior Perales, 31 – breaking into a backyard shed and taking items, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Officers Luis Vasquez and Ian Manelis rushed to the home and grabbed Perales in the front yard, Metzler said.

A bicycle that he used to get there was reported stolen from a 6th Street residence on April 14.

Perales remained held at police headquarters pending charges of burglary, theft, trespassing, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property. Detectives, meanwhile, were eyeing him for other burglaries in town, Metzler said.

Any victims or those with information that can help them are asked to contact Detective Mark Wyka at (201) 794-5410.

