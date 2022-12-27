Woman, 74, Charged With Swiping $6,100 From Former Fair Lawn Roommate

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- Fair Lawn police charged a 74-year-old woman with writing more than $6,100 in bogus checks drawn on a former roommate's account four years ago, police said.

The Watkins Avenue homeowner reported in December 2013 that $6,139 in checks had been written from the victim's account, Sgt. Brian Metzler said Wednesday.

An investigation found that Alice Carr, who'd been living there at the time, cashed the checks, he said.

Detective Peter Yuskaitis tracked Carr to Atlantic City, where he and colleagues found and arrested her earlier this month, the sergeant said.

Carr was released pending a hearing on charges of forgery and theft.

