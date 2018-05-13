Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Waldwick Fire Victim Dies As Storm Barrels Through North Jersey
DV Pilot police & fire

Woman's Body Found In Vacant Totowa Home

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A woman's body was found inside of a vacant multi-family home in Totowa on Tuesday, authorities said.
A woman's body was found inside of a vacant multi-family home in Totowa on Tuesday, authorities said. Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

A woman's body was found inside of a vacant multi-family home in Totowa on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police were called to the Totowa Road home just before 1:30 p.m. on reports of a strange odor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Totowa Police Chief Robert Coyle.

There is no indication that the death of the unidentified individual is suspicious, authorities said.

The New Jersey Medical Examiner's Office, Totowa Police Department and Passaic County Prosecutor's Office are conducting an investigation.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org; or contact the Totowa Police Department at 973-790-3700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.