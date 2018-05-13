Woman's Body Found In Vacant Totowa Home

A woman's body was found inside of a vacant multi-family home in Totowa on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police were called to the Totowa Road home just before 1:30 p.m. on reports of a strange odor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Totowa Police Chief Robert Coyle.

There is no indication that the death of the unidentified individual is suspicious, authorities said.

The New Jersey Medical Examiner's Office, Totowa Police Department and Passaic County Prosecutor's Office are conducting an investigation.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org; or contact the Totowa Police Department at 973-790-3700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.