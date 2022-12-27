Work-Bound Paramus Driver In Two Hit-Runs Blames Cold Medicine, Police Say

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A Paramus driver involved in two hit-and-run crashes on her way to work told police that cold medicine had made her woozy, authorities said.

A passerby notified Port Authority police at the Holland Tunnel that a reckless driver had just crashed her 2007 Acura and kept going last Thursday around 9:30 a.m., the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said Wednesday.

A Port Authority officer spotted the car and ordered 49-year-old Natasha Moonsammy to pull over, Pentangelo said.

As she did, he said, the car hit the curb and mounted the sidewalk.

"The officer noted that [Moonsammy's] eyes were glassy," Pentangelo said.

"She admitted to having been in two motor vehicle accidents and was on her way to work after having taken cold medication," he said.

Police found 19 loose Xanax pills in Moonsammy's bag and charged her with having the medication without a prescription, along with simple drug possession, driving while under the influence and reckless driving, Pentangelo said.

Moonsammy also received several summonses and eventually was released pending a Jan. 3 hearing in Jersey City Municipal Court.

