Worker Falls 30 Feet From Tree In Mahwah

A utility worker clearing foliage from overheard wires fell 30 feet from a tree Wednesday morning at a Mahwah townhouse complex.

The 23-year-old Pennsylania subcontractor for Orange and Rockland utilities was working behind Indian Hollow off Hilltop Road when he fell backward around 8:30 a.m., Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

“The worker was conscious but complained of back pain and other injuries,” Batelli said.

“He was using a rope harness but had been experiencing some difficulties with the rope and a knot shortly before the fall,” the chief said.

The worker was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Batelli said.

Mahwah Emergency Medical Services and paramedics responded along with police.

OSHA was notified, he said.

