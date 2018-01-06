Contact Us
Wyckoff Employer's Credit Card 'Swiped' By Fair Lawn Nanny, Police Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Wyckoff police
Wyckoff police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wyckoff PD

WYCKOFF, N.J. – A nanny from Fair Lawn swiped her Wyckoff employer’s credit card number, said police who arrested her.

Grace E. Kloby, 26 , was charged with theft after surrendering to Detective Sgt. Michael Ragucci, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

“The resident reported that she had hired a nanny to care for her children and suspected that the nanny may be responsible for the fraudulent credit card activity,” Soto said.

Police immediately turned to Kolby, who was released pending a court hearing.

