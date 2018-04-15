Wyckoff PD: DWI Driver Misses Exit, Slams Into Car Entering Route 208

WYCKOFF, N.J. – A driver whose car barreled across a Route 208 exit ramp in Wyckoff and struck another car heading onto the highway was arrested on DWI and assault-by-auto charges, authorities said.

Jeffrey C. Villarreal, 55, of Hawthorne was taken into custody after the March 28 crash at the Cedar Hill Avenue interchange, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Villarreall was speeding south on the highway when he tried to take the exit and lost control of the car, which left the roadway, crossed the grass median and hit the other vehicle, severely damaging both, the lieutenant said.

Villarreall was released to a family member after being charged criminally and given summonses for DWI, reckless driving, failing to maintain a lane and failure to keep right.

There was no word on the extent of injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.