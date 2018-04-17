Wyckoff Standoff Ends Peacefully, Bergen SWAT Team 4-For-4 In April

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- (UPDATE) A standoff at a Wyckoff home that brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team Thursday afternoon ended peacefully. That makes four SWAT team calls in just under two weeks that were resolved without incident.

The Bergen County Mental Health Screening Agency asked that an officer respond to the Martom Road home off Van Houten Avenue with them to assist in a mental health screening of a man who lives there just after 12:30 p.m., Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The man "came to the door and made several concerning comments and then barricaded himself in the home," Soto said.

Wyckoff officers, in turn, "took a tactical position" and contacted the SWAT team, he said.

They also told neighbors to remain indoors while cordoning off several blocks around the quiet neighborhood beginning around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A negotiator was brought in and convinced the man to surrender at 3:17 p.m., Soto said.

"He was evaluated on scene and then transported to a local medical facility to receive treatment," the lieutenant said.

Chief David Murphy thanked all of the responders and said he was "grateful for the successful and safe conclusion and the cooperation and patience of all residents in the immediate area."

The Bergen County Regional SWAT team is now four-for-four this month.

This past Monday, they seized a suicidal man who'd barricaded himself in an apartment above an East Rutherford restaurant after holding a gun to his girlfriend's head.

Two days earlier, they rammed open the door of an Elmwood Park home and seized a man who'd threatened to kill himself.

On April 6, they talked a barricaded gang member talked out of his girlfriend's Elmwood Park apartment after he stabbed and slashed himself.

