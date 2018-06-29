Cabbie Says Gang Of 5 Held Knife To His Neck, Took Cash In Clifton

A cab driver told Clifton police one of five robbers put a knife to his neck and took his cash after making him pull over.

The driver said he picked up the five in another town and was headed to the Clifton/Passaic border when they ordered him to stop at Main and Madison avenues around 1 a.m. Saturday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

They later fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, the driver said.

He described them only as Hispanic, in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help police is asked to call the the Clifton Police Department Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908.

