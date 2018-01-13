Contact Us
Breaking News: New Jersey's New Top Lawman: Bergen County's Gurbir S. Grewal
politics

Christie Out, Murphy In -- Promoting Equal Pay For Women In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Phil Murphy was sworn in as New Jersey's 56th governor in Trenton on Tuesday.
Democrat Phil Murphy was sworn in as New Jersey's 56th governor Tuesday afternoon in Trenton.

Murphy of Middletown replaces Republican Chris Christie, who was in office for eight years.

Later in the afternoon, Murphy signed his first Executive Order as governor promoting equal pay for women -- putting him closer to his promise of a "fairer, stronger New Jersey."

"For too long, the wage gap has held women back from being paid fairly. #NewDayNJ ," he wrote on Facebook.

