Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

politics

Fair Lawn Mayor Quits To Fill Assembly Seat

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn Mayor Lisa Swain and Gov. Phil Murphy. Photo Credit: Lisa Swain
Swain and Bergenfield's Chris Tully. Photo Credit: Jean Jadevaia

Mayor Lisa Swain has certainly made an impact on Fair Lawn, but she's hoping to do more for New Jersey.

Swain will be stepping down from her position to fill an Assembly seat in the 28th District later this month, NorthJersey.com reports .

She and former Bergenfield Borough Council president Chris Tully, both Democrats, will be sworn in on May 17. They will be replacing former Assemblymen Joseph Lagana and Tim Eustace.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.