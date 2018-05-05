Fair Lawn Mayor Quits To Fill Assembly Seat

Mayor Lisa Swain has certainly made an impact on Fair Lawn, but she's hoping to do more for New Jersey.

Swain will be stepping down from her position to fill an Assembly seat in the 28th District later this month, NorthJersey.com reports .

She and former Bergenfield Borough Council president Chris Tully, both Democrats, will be sworn in on May 17. They will be replacing former Assemblymen Joseph Lagana and Tim Eustace.

