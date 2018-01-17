Bank Sends Embattled Englewood RHONJ Star Foreclosure Notice

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — The Englewood home of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs is in foreclosure, the New York Post's Page Six reports.

Unity Bank sent the 50-year-old reality TV star and her husband, Joseph Benigno, a foreclosure notice in December 2017, the article says.

Between September and December 2016, the pair took out two mortgages with the bank for two properties next door to each other, The Post reports.

The star is in the midst of a legal battle with U.S. retailer Vineyard Vines for trademark infringement, the article says. Josephs was found guilty and ordered to pay Vineyard Vines $300,000 -- instead of the $12 million they were seeking, The Post says.

So far, she's only paid $190,000 and the company is seeking $9.4 million in damages, according to the New York Post.

