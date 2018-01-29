Best Buy Moving To Bergen Town Center; Here's What You Need To Know

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Goodbye Garden State Plaza, hello Bergen Town Center.

Best Buy will be moving from its longtime location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza to Forest Avenue across from Bergen Town Center in Paramus, where a new building is currently under construction.

Store officials say the move is likely to happen before summer.

The Garden State Plaza has yet to announce what will be of the free-standing facility that Best Buy currently occupies.

Best Buy's new location is situated next to Kirkland's and Red Robin, across from Whole Foods Market and Marshall's.

"The layout of the new location will make it easier for customers to shop, as the store will be all on one level," Best Buy media relations representative Kevin Flanagan said.

"The new location will also have a better assortment and display of appliances."

