Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

real estate

Best Buy Moving To Bergen Town Center; Here's What You Need To Know

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Best Buy is moving into a new building across from Bergen Town Center.
Best Buy is moving into a new building across from Bergen Town Center. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Goodbye Garden State Plaza, hello Bergen Town Center.

Best Buy will be moving from its longtime location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza to Forest Avenue across from Bergen Town Center in Paramus, where a new building is currently under construction.

Store officials say the move is likely to happen before summer.

The Garden State Plaza has yet to announce what will be of the free-standing facility that Best Buy currently occupies.

Best Buy's new location is situated next to Kirkland's and Red Robin, across from Whole Foods Market and Marshall's.

"The layout of the new location will make it easier for customers to shop, as the store will be all on one level," Best Buy media relations representative Kevin Flanagan said.

"The new location will also have a better assortment and display of appliances."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.