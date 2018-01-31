Look Inside Alpine Home Listed At $2.45 Million

ALPINE, N.J. -- A Mcgrath Drive home in Alpine is listed on Zillow for $2.45 million.
Located in enclave Glen Goin, the custom-built house is set on an acre of land with a circular driveway. It offers a masonry stucco exterior with Spanish tile roof and blue sone patios.
The interior features a 2 story entrance foyer with circular staircase, high ceilings with detailed moldings throughout.
The center hall colonial is complete with banquet dining room, elegant living room and a great room with fireplace overlooking the private manicured grounds.
It has a luxurious first floor master suite with fitted closets and designer bathroom. The second level has a second master bedroom and bath, along with two additional bedrooms with full baths.
