Look Inside Alpine Home Listed At $2.45 Million

Cecilia Levine
The Mcgrath Drive home is listed at $2.45 million. Photo Credit: Zillow

ALPINE, N.J. -- A Mcgrath Drive home in Alpine is listed on Zillow for $2.45 million.

Located in enclave Glen Goin, the custom-built house is set on an acre of land with a circular driveway. It offers a masonry stucco exterior with Spanish tile roof and blue sone patios.

The interior features a 2 story entrance foyer with circular staircase, high ceilings with detailed moldings throughout.

The center hall colonial is complete with banquet dining room, elegant living room and a great room with fireplace overlooking the private manicured grounds.

It has a luxurious first floor master suite with fitted closets and designer bathroom. The second level has a second master bedroom and bath, along with two additional bedrooms with full baths.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS.

