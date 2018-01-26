Look Inside: Last Of New Englewood Condos Hit Market At $462K

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- With 90 percent of upscale condominiums at Englewood's The M sold, the remaining apartments in the newly-constructed building have hit the market.

These are the last homes to be made available at The M at Englewood South,” said Ellie Kim, a sales representative for the marketing directors.

“While we’ve had many inquiries into these condominiums, up to now buyers haven’t had the opportunity to view the homes and get a true sense of space and value."

Priced from the mid-$400,000s, residences are being offered with limited-time savings of up to $20,000 off the purchase price.

Two- and flex three-bedroom condominiums at The M at Englewood South provide up to 1,499 square-feet of space, with 2.5 bathrooms, bedrooms with large walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens with maple cabinetry, under-counter lighting and granite countertops, large laundry areas with side-by-side General Electric washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets.

There’s also oak hardwood flooring throughout the living area and ceramic tile flooring in the entry hall and kitchen.

The M at Englewood South offers a dynamic community with desirable on-site amenities and a location steps from several everyday conveniences and minutes from local shopping, entertainment and dining.

Owners will have access to an outdoor pool and expansive sundeck, resident's clubroom with a catering kitchen for large parties and entertaining.

Residents also receive a one year membership at The Gym, a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center located at 20 Nordhoff Place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.