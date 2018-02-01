Contact Us
Look Inside Pro Soccer Star's Upper Saddle River Home ($1.8M)

Juan Pablo's Upper Saddle River home is on the market. Photo Credit: NJMLS

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. -- Ex- New York Red Bulls star Juan Pablo is selling his Upper Saddle River home for $1.8 million, NJ.com reports.

It was originally listed in August 2013 at at $2.7 million, according to the Peach Tree Place home's Trulia listing.

The house sits on a .94 acre cul-de-sac in the Cider Hill neighborhood. It includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a grand two-story entrance, dining room with butler's pantry, library and in-ground pool.

