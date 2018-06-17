Contact Us
real estate

LOOK INSIDE: Russel Simmons' Former Saddle River Mansion Listed At $18.9M

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me
Russel Simmons' former Saddle River home is on the market. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/NJMLS
The Fox Hedge Road home is listed at $18.9 million. Photo Credit: NJMLS
Grand foyer with double stair case. Photo Credit: NJMLS
One of 15 lavish bathrooms. Photo Credit: NJMLS
Movie theater. Photo Credit: NJMLS
Master bedroom Photo Credit: NJMLS

The former Saddle River home of music mogul Russel Simmons is listed at $18.9 million, NJ.com reports .

Simmons and his now-ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons bought the mansion -- one of the most "extraordinary" in the area -- for $13.5 million in 2001 and sold it for $10 million in 2011, property records show.

The more than 19,000-square-foot home sits on four acres and boasts eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a grand foyer with a dual staircase, outdoor pool, full service cabana, koi pond and a seven-car garage.

CLICK HERE for the listing.

