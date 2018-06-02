Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Most Expensive Home Ever In Paramus Sold To Ex-New York Jet

Cecilia Levine
Ex-New York Jet Willie Colon purchased the most expensive home ever sold in Paramus. Photo Credit: Willie Colon/Zillow
The home was sold for $2.5 million, according to Zillow. Photo Credit: Zillow
The house had been on the market for nearly a year. Photo Credit: Zillow

Former New York Jet Willie Colon broke records with the recent purchase of his new Bergen County home.

Colon and his wife, Aikisha, bought the six-bedroom and seven-bathroom home for $2.5 million in early May,  after it had been on Zillow for nearly a year, NJ.com reports .

It was the most expensive home to have ever been sold in the borough, the article says.

The house is more than 10,000 square feet and boasts a movie theater, sauna and game room, and backs up onto two acres of land.

FULL ZILLOW LISTING.

