Most Expensive Home Ever In Paramus Sold To Ex-New York Jet

Former New York Jet Willie Colon broke records with the recent purchase of his new Bergen County home.
Colon and his wife, Aikisha, bought the six-bedroom and seven-bathroom home for $2.5 million in early May, after it had been on Zillow for nearly a year, NJ.com reports .
It was the most expensive home to have ever been sold in the borough, the article says.
The house is more than 10,000 square feet and boasts a movie theater, sauna and game room, and backs up onto two acres of land.
