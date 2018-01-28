Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

real estate

New Wyckoff Realtors Have Mission To Pay It Forward

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Ron Pruiksma and Amy Werner of Mission Realty in Wyckoff.
Ron Pruiksma and Amy Werner of Mission Realty in Wyckoff. Photo Credit: Contributed

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- After 12 years of working for other companies, Ron Pruiksma has decided to open his own real estate agency in Wyckoff with business partner Amy Werner.

But it wasn't going to be just another company.

"We wanted to create a platform where meaningful service and philanthropy were introduced into every transaction," said Pruiksma, a father of two.

"So we created Mission Realty."

The biggest differentiator is that the company has a very low overhead. Pruiksma wants his customers to be as stress-free as possible.

Pruiksma explained his company's name has three different layers of meaning.

The first, to provide great service. The second, to pay it forward financially and the third, to volunteer.

Mission Realty will donate 10 percent of proceeds to local and national organizations including Donate Life Organ Transplant, Lighthouse Pregnancy Center, Autism Speaks and more.

A Mission Realty employee requirement is volunteer work.

"One of the hardest things about real estate is getting away from it," Pruiksma said.

"Charity work gets us out of the office."

Pruiksma said learned from an early age that giving back is the right thing to do.

"We have so much to be thankful for, and the most important thing is giving someone your time and being there for them when they need you," he said.

"Our mission is to surround ourselves with and to affiliate with people who genuinely care about the communities in which they live."

Mission Realty is located at 637 Wyckoff Ave., 2nd Floor, Office 1, Wyckoff. 201-891-8200

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.