Price Of Tracy Morgan's Cresskill Home Drops After Weeks On The Market

Cecilia Levine
Tracy Morgan is selling his Cresskill home. Photo Credit: NJMLS
It sits on nearly six acres of land. Photo Credit: NJMLS
The price dropped after approximately one month on the market. Photo Credit: NJMLS
Newly-renovated kitchen. Photo Credit: NJMLS
Bedroom, one of six Photo Credit: NJMLS
The backyard has a pool and playground. Photo Credit: NJMLS

The price of Tracy Morgan's Cresskill dropped from $2.25 million to $1.998 million after several weeks on the market.

The comedian in 2015 bought a $13.9 million Alpine mansion.

The more than 4,400-square-foot Cresskill house on Truman Drive sits on a nearly six acre preserve.

It boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, swimming pool with spa, new gourmet kitchen, sauna and more.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE LISTING.

