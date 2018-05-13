Contact Us
Shortway's Barn In Hawthorne Listed At $2.3M

Cecilia Levine
Shortway's Barn in Hawthorne is on the market.
Photo Credit: Shortways Barn

Shortway's Barn in Hawthorne is on the market for $2.3 million.

The landmark eatery opened in the 1930s by the Shortway family and has become home to many people.

"An era gone by," the listing says.

"The family is moving on and passing down this wonderful hometown restaurant/bar to some lucky entrepreneur."

There always seems to be a crowd at the 28-seat horseshoe bar -- with additional seating around for 80 more.

"Come and make this your 'CHEERS' in Hawthorne," the listing says.

