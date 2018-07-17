Contact Us
SOLD! Bergen County House With Palm Tree Breaks Borough Records

Cecilia Levine
The $7,608-square-foot, Durie Avenue home in Closter had been on the market for more than 2,100 days, listed with four different real estate agencies seven times. Photo Credit: Zillow
The house features a hot tub in the solarium to help orchids grow, but will soon become an indoor-outdoor pool. Photo Credit: Zillow

A Bergen County house with a palm tree smack-dab in the middle of it was recently sold for the full asking price of $2.48 million.

The 7,608-square-foot home -- not including the basement -- on Durie Avenue in Closter had been on the market for more than 2,100 days and listed seven times with four different real estate agents.

The sale marks a turning point in borough history, said Keller Williams Town Life associate David Axelrad, who was successful in closing the deal.

"Closter's real estate market is booming right now.” said Axelrad, a Closter native, citing a recent New York Times article showcasing the borough.

“The Closter real estate market is moving to a place where numbers have never been before."

The home breaks records in the borough as the second-most expensive in history, the first being in 2007 -- 14 Church Ct. on the east side of town for $2.85 million.

Axelrad noted it's the most expensive home sold in the past decade and most expensive on the west side of town.

A plant lover's paradise, the house has 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and soon a pool. The new owners recently had plans approved to remove the home's palm tree and convert the solarium into and indoor-outdoor pool.

