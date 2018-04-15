Contact Us
Crimestoppers V. Hackensack Middle Schoolers: Slam Dunk For Awareness

Jerry DeMarco
Thursday's action begins at 6 p.m. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Crime Stoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack and Bogota

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Hackensack police will play the city's middle school students in a community awareness basketball game this Thursday.

There will also be a free-throw shooting contest with prizes that include a mountain bike, assorting sporting goods and gift certificates.

Crimes Stoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack and Bogota are staging the game -- aided by donations from city citizens, merchants and Hackensack Local PBA #9 -- at the middle school on Union Street.

The Crime Stoppers group helps authorities investigate and solve crime in the five municipalities it serves.

Admission is $5 per person.

Hackensack Middle School students get in free.

