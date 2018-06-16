Contact Us
Feast Your Eyes On This New Jersey Cake By New Milford Students

Cecilia Levine
Fourth graders in New Milford had the sweetest project to finish off the year.
Photo Credit: Special To Daily Voice

Fourth graders from a New Milford school are ending the year on the sweetest note.

The Gibbs School students baked a cake of New Jersey for the 10th year in a row.

Each student was assigned a county to research and make a brochure or diorama about.

They then baked each county into separate cakes and chose two facts to decorate their piece with.

Altogether, the cakes are a beautiful and delicious adaptation of the Garden State boasting the Great Falls of Passaic, the Wick House of Morris, the Arboretum of Hunterdon and of course cocktail umbrellas by the beaches.

