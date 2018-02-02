Lyndhurst Teacher Who Shared Sexual Images With Minors Has Creds Revoked

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- A former educator and coach at Lyndhurst High School who exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos with underage girls had his substitute teaching credential revoked, authorities said.

Jonathan Jasinski quit his job as a substitute teacher, in-school suspension officer and assistant hockey and baseball coach before detectives charged him with child endangerment, former Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Members of Grewal’s Cyber Crimes Unit executed a warranted search of Jasinski’s home while investigating conduct that occurred while working at the school, the prosecutor said.

They discovered that he “utilized the Internet and social media applications to communicate with several juvenile females” and “exchanged sexually explicit videos and photographs” with them, Grewal said.

The detectives arrested Jasinski, who was ordered released by Central Municipal Presiding Judge Roy McGeady following a hearing.

In September 2017, Jasinski pled guilty to endangering the welfare of children (sexual conduct) and endangering the welfare of children (possessing/viewing of child pornography), the New Jersey State Board of Examiners said.

As a result of the conviction, Jasinski was disqualified from public school employment pursuant, and agreed to relinquish his credential as a substitute teacher, which expires in January 2010, the Board said.

His credential was revoked on Jan. 19, 2018.

