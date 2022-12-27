Paterson Teacher’s Lesson To Students: You Are ‘Important & Loved’

PATERSON, N.J. – For the second year in a row, a Paterson teacher rallied the community to ensure each of the 500 students in her school received a holiday gift.

“My main focus is to teach these incredible kids that they are cared for, important & loved,” Jennifer Olawski, a physical education teacher at the Community Charter School of Paterson, wrote on a GoFundMe page she created to raise funds for the gifts.

The page garnered more than $5,500 by Christmas.

“500 students will get a gift with the money raised, hand wrapped & delivered. These scholars are not only students to me, but family,” she wrote.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.