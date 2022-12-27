Contact Us
Paterson Teacher’s Lesson To Students: You Are ‘Important & Loved’

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Paterson Teacher Jennifer Olawski started the "500 Presents, 500 Smiles" campaign.
PATERSON, N.J. – For the second year in a row, a Paterson teacher rallied the community to ensure each of the 500 students in her school received a holiday gift.

“My main focus is to teach these incredible kids that they are cared for, important & loved,” Jennifer Olawski, a physical education teacher at the Community Charter School of Paterson, wrote on a GoFundMe page she created to raise funds for the gifts.

The page garnered more than $5,500 by Christmas.

“500 students will get a gift with the money raised, hand wrapped & delivered. These scholars are not only students to me, but family,” she wrote.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

