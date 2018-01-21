Ramapo To Offer Special Housing, Supports To Students In Addiction Recovery

MAHWAH, N.J. – Students recovering from drug or alcohol addiction will soon have a safe place to turn at Ramapo College of New Jersey in Mahwah.

The college received a nearly $1 million state grant to fund a new program that will include recovery housing for up to 10 students and resources such as screening and intervention services, access to confidential psychological and addiction counseling services and substance-free activities.

“With access to a recovery program and recovery housing, our recovering students will find structure, direction, and self-awareness while working to maintain a balance between abstinence, academics, and healthy living,” said Ramapo College President Peter. P. Mercer.

The program, dubbed “Roadrunner Collegiate Recovery” (RCR) will also offer supports such as mentoring, academic support services, recovery allies, crisis management and relapse revention, seminars and support groups.

Offering on-campus recovery initiatives is a growing national trend, as colleges are increasingly concerned with how to help students maintain recovery strategies or prevent them from addiction in the first place.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health conducted by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 12.5 percent of college students, ages 18–22, reported heavy alcohol use, with 37.9 percent reporting having experienced binge-drinking at one point.

