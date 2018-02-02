Contact Us
Teaching License Of Ex-Clifton Officer Who Touched Teen's Genitals Revoked

Cecilia Levine
CLIFTON, N.J. -- A retired Clifton police officer-turned assistant principal had his teaching licenses and principal eligibility revoked by the New Jersey State Board of Examiners.

Roger A. Schneider pled guilty to cruelty and neglect of children after admitting to touchin g a teen's genitals.

Schneider -- who currently held a Teacher of Social Studies Certificate of Eligibility with Advanced Standing -- was disqualified from public school employment, the Board said.

He agreed to relinquish his certificates, which were revoked on Jan. 19. 2018, according to the Board.

