These Elementary, Middle Schools Are Best In New Jersey

Of the nearly 2,000 elementary and middle schools in New Jersey, many in Bergen and Passaic counties are ranked at the top.

According to a report by NJ.com, the state has ranked its public schools on a scale from 0-100 and published the results in its annual report cards.

Here's which ones made the top 50:

50. Sicomac Elementary School, Wyckoff : 87.50

: 87.50 44. J. Spencer Smith School, Tenafly : 87.93

: 87.93 43. E. Roy Bixby Elementary School, Bogota : 87.94

: 87.94 41. Luther Lee Emerson School, Demarest : 88.34

: 88.34 40. Alexander Hamilton Elementary School, Glen Rock : 88.35

: 88.35 36. T. Baldwin Demarest Elementary School, Old Tappan : 88.80

: 88.80 34. School 28, Paterson : 88.94 (tie with a Summit school)

: 88.94 (tie with a Summit school) 33. School No. 1, Fort Lee : 89

: 89 23. Brookside School, Allendale : 90.07

: 90.07 20. James Fallon Elementary School, Wayne : 90.48 (tie with Hopewell Valley school)

: 90.48 (tie with Hopewell Valley school) 14. School No. 3, Cliffside Park : 91.86

: 91.86 10. Hillside Elementary School, Closter : 92.78

: 92.78 9. Radburn Elementary School, Fair Lawn 92.98

92.98 8. Edward H. Bryan School, Cresskill : 93.08

: 93.08 4. Upper School, Englewood Cliffs 95.10

95.10 2. Classical Academy Charter School, Clifton : 95.86

: 95.86 1. Merritt Memorial, Cresskill : 97.43

FULL LIST: CICK HERE

