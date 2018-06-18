Wood-Ridge High Teacher Who Sexually Assaulted Teen Has License Revoked

A Wood-Ridge High School math teacher who had sex with a student from when she was 13 until she was 16 had his teaching license revoked by the The New Jersey State Board of Examiners.

Gary Minervini of East Rutherford held a teacher of mathematics certificate of eligibility with advance standing and teacher of mathematics certificate prior to the revocation at the board's May 24 meeting.

He had been working at Wood-Ridge High School when he was arrested in 2016 and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the teen while she was his student, according to a press release.

In February, Minervini pled guilty to lesser charges following sexual assault allegations from nearly a decade ago.

Minervini was fined, sentenced to three years probation and is disqualified from public school employment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.