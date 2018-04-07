Bergen Catholic Wrestling Program Accused Of Sex, Verbal Assault In Lawsuit

The Bergen Catholic Wrestling program is being accused of sexual and verbal assault in a lawsuit filed in Bergen County Superior Court.

The complaint was filed on behalf of one former wrestler and 100 other unnamed victims, according to the suit , posted in an article by NorthJersey.com.

The 29-page suit says that head coach Dave Bell made inappropriate comments to the athlete, saying he was "shredded" and in emails and texts told him he loved him "as well as other highly inappropriate and sexual predatory behavior on a minor child," the article says.

Bell's lawyer, Sean Pena, allegedly sent a letter to The Record and NorthJersey.com threatening to take legal action if a story about the lawsuit was published, the outlet reports.

The lawsuit also says that assistant coach Dominick "Donnie" Spataro showed "pornographic and nude photographs of himself and others on his mobile photo to Plaintiff and other minor wrestlers," reported by NorthJersey.com.

Spataro's attorney also threatened to take legal action against NorthJersey.com if a story was published, the article says.

The lawsuit was filed on Feb 23, amended March 26 and served to Bergen Catholic officials Monday, according to NorthJersey.com.

