TONIGHT: Boston Celtics Honor Bergen County Runner, Paralyzed Boyfriend

The Boston Celtics will be honoring an Old Tappan athlete who pushed her paralyzed boyfriend 26 miles over the finish line at the Boston Marathon last month during Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kaitlyn Kiely and her boyfriend Matt Wetherbee -- who was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a 2016 freak accident -- made national headlines last month at the Boston Marathon.

Kiely, 30, a Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan graduate, promised Wetherbee that they would run the 26-mile race together.

And they did.

The pair will be honored as the Celtics' "Heroes Among Us" at the TD Garden. The program is one of the premier community outreach programs in professional sports honoring individuals who have made an overwhelming impact on the lives of others.

Game starts at 8:30 p.m.

