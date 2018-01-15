Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

sports

Wayne Athlete To Pilot Jamaica’s First-Ever Women’s Olympic Bobsled Team

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Facebook @lkiddferguson Email me Read More Stories
Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, left, and her teammates made history by qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, left, and her teammates made history by qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Photo Credit: Twitter: Team Jamaica

WAYNE, N.J. – The Jamaican women’s bobsled team is heading to the Olympics for the first time ever – and the sled will be piloted by a Wayne Valley High School graduate.

Wayne native Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and her teammates Carrie Russell and Audra Segree made history by qualifying of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The feat comes exactly 30 years after Jamaica sent its first men’s bobsledding team to the Olympics, which inspire the hit movie “Cool Runnings.”

Fenlator-Victorian piloted for Team USA in the 2014 Olympics, before opting to compete for Jamaica, her father’s native country.

“A leap of faith and a dream come true later I will be representing my country as one of the first women bobsled athletes in the Olympics,” Fenlator-Victorian said. “I am overwhelmed with joy knowing that I have helped make history for my country. I am really grateful for this experience.”

Fenlator-Victorian graduated from Rider University, where she competed on the track and field team. Upon graduating, her coach suggested she try bobsledding.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.