Wayne Athlete To Pilot Jamaica’s First-Ever Women’s Olympic Bobsled Team

WAYNE, N.J. – The Jamaican women’s bobsled team is heading to the Olympics for the first time ever – and the sled will be piloted by a Wayne Valley High School graduate.

Wayne native Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and her teammates Carrie Russell and Audra Segree made history by qualifying of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The feat comes exactly 30 years after Jamaica sent its first men’s bobsledding team to the Olympics, which inspire the hit movie “Cool Runnings.”

Fenlator-Victorian piloted for Team USA in the 2014 Olympics, before opting to compete for Jamaica, her father’s native country.

“A leap of faith and a dream come true later I will be representing my country as one of the first women bobsled athletes in the Olympics,” Fenlator-Victorian said. “I am overwhelmed with joy knowing that I have helped make history for my country. I am really grateful for this experience.”

Fenlator-Victorian graduated from Rider University, where she competed on the track and field team. Upon graduating, her coach suggested she try bobsledding.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.