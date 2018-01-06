Wayne’s Greg Olsen Could Become NFL Man Of Year

WAYNE, N.J. – Former Wayne Hills standout and current Carolina Panther Greg Olsen has been nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, again.

The NFL star was nominated in 2016 as well, and came in third behind co-winners New York Giant Eli Manning and Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald.

The award recognizes an NFL player for excellence on and off the field, and each team nominates a player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

In 2009, Olsen founded Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation, which focuses on cancer research and education program.

In 2013, he and his wife Kara, founded the HEARTest Yard Fund, after it was discovered that their son T.J. had a congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. The fund provides families of babies affected by congenital heart disease with services such as physical and speech therapy at no cost to the family.

Olsen's Panthers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs Sunday night by the New Orleans Saints, 31-36. Olsen was his team's leading pass catcher, with eight for 107 yards.

