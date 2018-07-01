AFTERMATH: Thunderous Storm KOs Power To Thousands In Bergen

A severe thunderstorm knocked out power Tuesday afternoon to nearly 5,000 customers throughout Bergen County, while igniting tree, utility pole and house fires, downing wires and darkening traffic lights.

PSE&G reported those who lost power included:

More than 2,100 customers in Hackensack;

Nearly 1,000 customers each in Fair Lawn, Ho-Ho-Kus and Oradell;

900 or so customers in Westwood;

Dozens of others scattered throughout northeast Bergen;

Nearly 1,000 customers in Clifton and Paterson combined.

Flash flooding plagued motorists on several roadways in both Bergen and Passaic counties.

******

ALSO SEE: Three dogs were rescued and no serious injuries were immediately reported after lightning struck a Ridgewood home, igniting an attic fire Tuesday afternoon.

******

Lightning struck a utility pole outside Liberty Travel on eastbound Route 4 in River Edge. Wires fell and caught fire, keeping people inside the store.

River Edge and Hackensack firefighters who earlier had been at the scene of a facade collapse on Kinderkamarck Road responded.

A four-vehicle collision on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Woodcliff Lake caused a massive traffic jam.

Also:

Utility wires were downed near the Exxon station and Outback restaurant on northbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park;

Downed wires closed Oradell Avenue in the 800 block;

Fire was reported in the woods off Prospect Avenue in Waldwick;

Lightning struck Emerson Borough Hall -- not the first time that's happened. Firefighters responded.

