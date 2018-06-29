Bergen County Cooling Centers Are Open: Here's Where They're Located

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. Photo Credit: Contributed

Several cooling centers in Bergen County were opened by County Executive James Tedesco Monday afternoon to help residents stay cool this week.

In addition to libraries, shopping centers, recreation and senior centers that can provide respite, the five regional cooling centers are:

  • County Administration Building, One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Northwest Bergen Senior Activity Center, Center St., Midland Park: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Southwest Bergen Senior Activity Center, Hackensack St., East Rutherford: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Bergenfield Senior Center, Murray Hill Terrace, Bergenfield: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Bergen County Housing, Health, and Human Services Center, South River St., Hackensack: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County officials shared tips on staying cool in this week's heat:

It is recommended that residents stay indoors if possible from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the sun is at its strongest and burns and heat strokes are more likely to occur.

All age groups are at risk for heat stroke so please take necessary precautions if you have to be outdoors, including wearing sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and staying properly hydrated.

It is NOT okay to leave a child or pet in a locked vehicle even for a moment as temperatures can rise quite quickly.

It is also imperative to lock all parked vehicles so children cannot accidentally lock themselves inside while playing games like hide and seek.

