Here Come The Storms: Wind Advisory For Parts Of Area

Joe Lombardi
A satellite image of the area late Saturday afternoon showing the approaching storms. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Southern Westchester and Southern Fairfield County. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A stretch of sunny, pleasant days will end midway through the weekend as rain and thunderstorms sweep through the region, marking a sharp change in the weather pattern.

Rain will move into the region early in the evening Saturday and continue into Sunday morning.

A windswept 1" to 2" of rain is likely, with higher amounts in areas where there are thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will gust up to 30 mph with 40 mph gusts possible, especially along the coast, where they are likely to create rough surf and strong rip currents.

The gusty winds, combined with drenching rain, could cause sporadic power outages, especially if accompanied by thunderstorms. Flash flooding is possible.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for NYC, Hudson County, southern Westchester, southern Fairfield, and western and central Long Island.

Rain will arrive after 7 p.m. Saturday and become heavy overnight with downpours as thunderstorms move through.

The rain and storms will wrap up around 7 a.m. Sunday. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low-80s.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, with showers and possible storms becoming likely overnight after 1 a.m. Monday.

Showers are likely during the daytime Monday with thunderstorms possible. The high temperature will again be in the low-80s.

There will be a chance for showers the rest of the workweek.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

