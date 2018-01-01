New Jersey's State Of Emergency: What Does It Mean For You?

HACKENSACK, N.J. – As the winter storm barreled through Thursday afternoon, Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for all of New Jersey. What does that mean for you?

Earlier in the day, Christie declared a state of emergency in Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean and Monmouth counties, while closing state offices.

"Please stay off the roads and stay sheltered and warm," he tweeted.

