New Jersey's State Of Emergency: What Does It Mean For You?

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
As a winter storm blasts the state, Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency in New Jersey.
HACKENSACK, N.J. – As the winter storm barreled through Thursday afternoon, Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for all of New Jersey. What does that mean for you?

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQbSB6dkzVU&feature=youtu.be

Earlier in the day, Christie declared a state of emergency in Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean and Monmouth counties, while closing state offices.

"Please stay off the roads and stay sheltered and warm," he tweeted.

CLICK HERE to read the governor's State of Emergency order.

