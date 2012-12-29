New Round Of Snow Expected To Arrive Saturday Afternoon

A new storm will bring enough snow to make area roads slippery and coat the landscape with fresh snow the day before New Year's Eve, according to an updated forecast released Thursday night.

A general coating to an inch or two of snow is forecast for the tristate area.

Motorists should anticipate slippery conditions starting early in the afternoon Saturday. Intermittent snow is possible through late Saturday night.

Snow that falls is likely to stick around through New Year's Eve as temperatures again plummet in the wake of the storm.

Temperatures in Times Square New Year's Eve are expecting to be in the single digits, making it one of the Top 5 coldest celebrations on record.

The Arctic air will be in full force on New Year's Day on Monday with sunny skies and a high in the low teens.

