Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

weather

Storm System Bringing Snow Now Expected To Arrive Later

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the areas that will see snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday.
A look at the areas that will see snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A new winter storm will sweep through the area early this week, creating slippery travel and the potential for up to 2-3 inches of snow.

The Alberta Clipper storm system is now expected to arrive a bit later than earlier predicted, with the snowfall possibility beginning after 9 a.m. Tuesday on a cloudy day with a high in the low 30s.

Light snow is likely Tuesday night, with the snowfall falling mainly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Services says.

The snow chance continues through 11 a.m. Wednesday, on a cloudy day with a high around freezing.

Sunny skies return Thursday with a high again around freezing.

An Alberta Clipper is a low-pressure system characterized by snow squalls that sweeps southeast out of the Canadian province of Alberta. Because it is fast-moving, snow accumulation totals from clippers tend to be relatively low, usually between 1 and 3 inches.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.