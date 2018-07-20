Super Soaker: Stormy Day Will Bring Showers, Heavy Downpours

Get set for what will be one of the wettest days during a week that will be marked by showers and the chance of storms through Saturday.

Scattered showers accompanied by brief heavy downpours.continue to moving northward Monday morning.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible on a humid day in which the high temperature will be in the low-80s.

During the evening, there is a 50-50 chance for more showers and thunderstorms. The overnight low will be around 72.

Tuesday will see less precipitation during the day, but there is still a chance for showers and storms.

An approaching frontal system late Tuesday night into Thursday morning could produce showers and thunderstorms capable of causing flash flooding. It is still too early to pinpoint exact timing and locations to be impacted, the National Weather Service said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

