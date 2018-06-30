Thunder Bumper KOs Power To Thousands In Hackensack, Fair Lawn, Westwood

A severe thunderstorm that rushed into North Jersey mid-Tuesday afternoon knocked out power to more than 2,100 customers in Hackensack, set a Route 4 utility pole on fire and downed wires on Route 17.

Nearly 900 customers in Westwood and more than 500 in Fair Lawn also lost power, PSE&G reported.

Scattered outages in the dozens were reported in northeast Bergen and Oradell.

A flash-flood warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m.

Lightning struck a utility pole outside Liberty Travel on eastbound Route 4 in River Edge. Wires fell and caught fire, keeping people inside the store.

River Edge and Hackensack firefighters who earlier had been at the scene of a facade collapse on Kinderkamarck Road responded.

A four-vehicle collision on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Woodcliff Lake caused a massive traffic jam.

Also:

Utility wires were downed near the Exxon station and Outback restaurant on northbound Route 17 in Rochelle Park;

Downed wires closed Oradell Avenue in the 800 block;

Fire was reported in the woods off Prospect Avenue in Waldwick;

Lightning struck Emerson Borough Hall -- not the first time that's happened. Firefighters responded.

