25 Best Grocery Stores In North Jersey, According To Yelp

Whether it's the freshest, most convenient or cheapest, your grocery store is No. 1 in your heart for a reason.

But according to Yelp, there are dozens in North Jersey that you might be missing out on. The user-based site uses an algorithm to rank each marketplace, factoring in ratings and number of reviews.

Here are the top 25 grocery stores in North Jersey.

25. Fairway Market, Woodland Park

24. ShopRite, Rochelle Park

23. ACME, Midland Park

22. Whole Foods, Ridgewood

21. 99 Ranch Market, Hackensack. Shopper says: When you really spend some time here, you realize just how much variety there is. There might even be too much variety. I easily spent about 30 minutes in one aisle picking out exactly what I needed. Sometimes, that's a good thing.

20. Whole Foods, Hoboken

19. Gourmanoff, Paramus. Shopper says: Quite a different and good experience for us since we aren't very familiar with many Eastern European and Russian products. Every turn of the aisle, it was - what is that, that looks good and let's get this! . We took our time to discover in a great place to spend a afternoon and learn about the world. Will visit again and Gourmanoff gets a recommendation.

18. Trader Joe's, Edgewater

17. Almina Halal, Paterson. Shopper says: I accidentally walked in to this place in NJ. At first it was a strange grocery to me. However, as I walked around in store, I realized that this place is from Turkey. As a visitor of Turkey about 3 years ago I came across this beautiful taste of Ulker chocolate.

16. Trader Joe's, Clifton

15. Wegman's, Hanover

14. El Campesino Grocery & Deli, Passaic

13. Stop & Shop, Paramus

12. The Fresh Market, Montvale. Shopper says: I love The Fresh Market! Their produce section is always plentiful. Working next door, gives me an opportunity to come in and try their soups of the day, hot items, and fresh baked goods. They have prepackaged prepared boxes with tuna salad or buffalo chicken- think of an adult elevated Lunchable! You can't go wrong with their salads, sandwiches or wraps either. So glad to have happened upon this neighborhood gem.

11. Maywood's Marketplace, Maywood. Shopper says: Such an amazing variety that I tend to drive 40 minutes just to stock up on goodies! Tons of rightly priced nuts, cut up fruit, prepackaged sandwiches with all of the fixings. My favorite thing here is the clean create your own salad bar that they toss up to perfection. They have tons of add ins for you to choose from - one of my favorites is the pesto grilled chicken to make your salad a colorful masterpiece.

10. J Mart, Ridgewood. Shopper says: Im BLOWN away. Let me start off by saying that I've never seen such high quality dressings, Japanese condiments in one place. They have a great selection and are SUPER helpful. Their SUSHI is on another level

9. ShopRite, Paramus

8. Trader Joe's, Westwood

7. Whole Foods, Paramus

6. Stop & Shop, Emerson

5. Market Fresh, Wood-Ridge

4. Uncle Giuseppe's, Ramsey. Shopper says: This place is where it's at for shopping for groceries, especially for your cheeses and meats. They have a very wide variety of meats and an even wider variety of aged cheeses... Freshly made pizza by the slice with ingredients that they sell in the store. They even sell Mochi ice cream and a buffet bar with hot and cold food. Plus, they even have an eating area with live entertainment every once in a while.

3. Fairway Market, Paramus

2. Trader Joe's, Paramus

1. Wegman's, Montvale. Shopper says: Love Love Love! I remember when I went to PA several years ago and visited a Wegman's while there, I was a little sad we didn't have one. Well now we do! The food court area is amazing! They have pizza, burgers, sushi and not to mention the buffet! They have a vegetarian section which I think is pretty cool. The bakery is to die for! I have to avoid the bakery because I have no self control. Store is very clean and organized and a lot of items are priced much less there then compared to other stores!

