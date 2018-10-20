5 Restaurants Opening This Month In Bergen County

Several new eateries have popped up over the past few weeks in Bergen County. Here are some you may have missed:

Shoti Bread House, 14-29 River Road, Fair Lawn: Georgian bakery and traditional cuisine

GOGO Galbi, 123 Paramus Road, Paramus: Authentic Korean cuisine with modern flare (opened Oct. 23).

Lefkes, 495 Sylvan Ave., Englewood Cliffs: Traditional Greek classics with modern twists

El Conuco, 455 Palisade Ave., Cliffside Park: Combines Dominican cuisine with a variety of choices

Takaichi Ramen, 5 Franklin Tpke., Ho-Ho-Kus: Menu focuses on several types of ramen

