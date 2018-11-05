7 New North Jersey Restaurants To Eat At Tonight

New eateries are popping up in North Jersey just in time for holiday season. Here are the latest:

Burgerhaus! in Clifton: Tell the person at the register of this Market Street restaurant to make it a “Biggie” and they'll double your patty, split it with a bun in the middle and send you on your way. It's a simple menu -- but burgers don't need to be made complicated.

Celtic Corner, Hawthorne: This new gastropub on Lafayette Avenue puts a modern twist on Irish classics like Shepherds Pie and loaded Irish fries (Bacon, crispy onions, mustard, dubliner cheese over fries). The executive chef is Christine Nunn, former owner of now-closed Picnic in Fair Lawn and Picnic on the Square in Ridgewood.

Pizza King, Fort Lee: The Bruscos have reopened their beloved Abbot Boulevard pizzeria. The shop closed in 2012 after nearly four decades serving customers, already back with a new generation in tow.

California Pizza Kitchen, Garden State Plaza: CPK recently unveiled a new look and seasonal menu in a newly-built space on Level 2 in the Fashion District. It now boasts a full-service bar, open kitchen and fall dishes like spicy chorizo pizza, roasted garlic chicken and pumpkin cheesecake.

Kimchi Mama, Palisades Park: The Caldwell and Fair Lawn eatery has a new Broad Avenue location for Bibimbap and Korean BBQ.

Tim’s Po Boys and Wings, Hawthorne: Cajun classics and wings are the name of the game at this Lafayette Avenue establishment.

GOGO Galbi, Paramus: The traditional Korean buffet on Paramus Road has any meat you could ever want. Pair it with kimchi, dumplings, chicken teriyaki and a variety of big soups. The menu comes with a how-to manual -- fear not.

