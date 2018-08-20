American Dream Food Hall MUNCHIES Explained: What Is It?

Vice's digital news website MUNCHIES was recently announced as the latest tenant coming to the American Dream. If this confused you, don't worry -- you're not alone.

For the first time, the online platform for all-things food will have a spot in the physical realm. So, how exactly does that work?

Launched in 2014 and spanning 11 countries, the site offers groundbreaking content and showcases how food fits into an infinite number of identities, customs, and aspects of culture at large. You've likely seen some of MUNCHIES' content online as much of it has gone viral (like this pizza pocket tutorial and trip to Paris with Action Bronson )

The MUNCHIES food court will be the first of its kind with a collection of vendors grouped together in a specific location, MUNCHIES co-founder and publisher John Martin told NJ.com. It will be a modern food court with room for "experimental components."

There will be a variety of options that draw from culinary experiences around the globe. Vendors will be chefs, restaurants or people the website has done content with before, Martin explained. The MUNCHIES food hall will feature some of the "freshest culinary talent," he said.

Not only will the food hall be a place for shoppers to grab a bite, but it will offer cooking presentations and other engaging events regularly for the food-enthused.

There's no word yet on the vendors, but you can get a taste of what might be to come by scrolling through the MUNCHIES Instagram page.

